Billie Eilish: 'Mel C inspired me to start living in the moment'

Billie Eilish was inspired by Spice Girls star Mel C to "be as present as possible" and enjoy her success.



Earlier this week, the 17-year-old pop star made Grammy Awards nomination history as the youngest artist to earn nominations in all four of the Recording Academy's top four categories - Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.



Reflecting on her accomplishments during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, the Bad Guy hitmaker opened up about her new mindful approach to everyday life.



"A couple weeks ago I kind of decided to start living like I just woke up and this was my life," she said. "In a good way. If I was my 12-year-old self and I suddenly woke up and this was my life, what would I be like, 'Oh, my god, right now I'm taking for granted.' I've been trying to live like that lately."



When Jimmy asked the Bury A Friend singer what prompted her new outlook, she credited Sporty Spice for opening her eyes to the "magical moments" in her life.



"She was saying how she was on stage with all the girls and they were all just smiling at each other," she recalled of the Wannabe group's 2019 U.K. stadium tour. "At the beginning and the middle, it's like you work, work, work, work, and it's huge, huge, huge, and then it's done, and it's like 'Oh. Where did that go?' And I just thought about that, 'Oh, my god, I'm in that part of my life that in the future I'm going to be like, damn, I wish I'd been, whatever.'



"So I'm going to try to be as present as possible," Billie added.