NEWS Melody Thornton needed therapy after Pussycat Dolls split Newsdesk Share with :







Melody Thornton sought therapy after she "lost track of herself" following The Pussycat Dolls' split.



The star was a member of the pop group's original line-up, which split after two albums in 2010. Speaking on Australian morning show Today Extra on Friday, the star confessed she struggled during her early years in the music business.



"(It was) the industry in general. I wouldn't blame it on any one thing. I was thrust right into the spotlight," the When I Grow Up singer said. "I was introduced via this really huge vehicle, the Pussycat Dolls. No one knew it was going to be as successful as it was."



Melody, who joined the group right out of high school, added she felt she needed help after losing her anonymity, sharing: "I was like, 'Oh OK is this adult life or is this just the industry?'



"Just no anonymity. You kind of lose track of yourself a little bit. Yeah, I spent time with a therapist and it's been really good," she concluded.



Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed the musician is set to reunite with her former bandmates Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar - although the star remained coy when asked about the speculation.



"I'm really really lucky. I have fans that are so patient and so loyal. I don't know if I can wait that long, as long as the fans have waited," Melody said.