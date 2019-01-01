NEWS Sir Paul McCartney's grandchildren keep him grounded Newsdesk Share with :







The 77-year-old Beatles legend admits his eight grandkids know that he is famous for his music but they just know him as "Grandude" and aren't impressed by his celebrity status.



During an interview on 'This Morning' on Friday (22.11.19), he said: "You see old granddad walking out on stage, but I'll pick them up from school and take them for an ice cream somewhere. Then they'll see me getting noticed in the street and they'll watch how I deal with it, and when they walk away we'll laugh at it. For a minute I'm the famous guy, then I'm suddenly Grandude."



Paul's grandchildren - his daughter Mary's kids Arthur, 20, Elliot, 17, Sam, 11, and Sid, eight, and Miller, 14, Bailey, 13, Beckett, 11, and Reiley, nine, whose mother is fashion designer Stella - inspired the musician to write his children's book 'Hey Grandude!', after one of them gave him the name.



The book - which has a name inspired by The Beatles hit 'Hey Jude' - tells the story of a granddad who goes on magical adventures with his three grandchildren.



Paul explained: "It came about originally because one of my grandkids call me Grandude. I went away one day and thought, 'It might be good to make a character to be able to read it to my grandkids.' "



The rocker also admitted his wife Nancy Shevell, 59, has forbidden him from keeping various items and memorabilia form his Beatles days.



He revealed: "I don't collect stuff. I should of got one of every record but my wife, Nancy, doesn't like clutter. She wanted to chuck everything out ... There could be an original lyric to 'Yesterday' in there (a book), so I'd wanna keep it."