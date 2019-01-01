Harry Styles avoided drugs during One Direction years

Harry Styles avoided drugs during his time in One Direction because he didn't want to "be the guy who messes it up".

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker recently confessed he bit the end of his tongue off in Malibu, California while high on mushrooms during the recording of his new album, Fine Line.

However, speaking with Zane Lowe's Apple radio show on Friday, Harry insisted he avoided drugs as a member of the boyband for fear of risking the group's success.

"When I was in the band, it was like, to me it felt like it was so much bigger than any of us that I kind of felt like, I'm not going to be the one who f**ked it up," he said. "So I was like, now is the time in my life when you probably go out and experiment and do this and you take this and you do that and that's what you do with your friends.

"And I was like, I'm not going to be the guy who messes it up. So I was like, I'm not going to do any of that stuff."

However, Harry insisted it was different while recording Fine Line at Malibu's famous Shangri-La studios, as he felt "so safe" in his surroundings.

"Making this record felt like, I just felt so much more joyous and I was with my friends and we were in Malibu. I felt so safe," the Lights Up hitmaker added. "It was like, I want to take some mushrooms, now is the time to have fun. We're in Malibu, (I'm) 24, I'm also in music."

Fine Line is released 13 December.