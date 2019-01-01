Ciara 'so proud' to have Lupita Nyong'o drop bars on her new track

Ciara has called on her pals Lupita Nyong'o and La La Anthony to drop bars on her new tune Melanin, resulting in a song that is "just so good".

The 34-year-old singer opened up about her latest offering during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet that she's "so proud" of the track.

"Some of my melanin queen friends joined me on this record," she smiled. "My girl Lupita Nyong'o, she drops bars. This is the first time that troublemaker made her appearance, so it's crazy.

"I'm just starting off with that and then my good friend La La (Anthony). She's never dropped bars on a track before either, so there's a lot of first times on this. Then also, I have my other friends The City Girls drop some fire on this record. So it is girl power, melanin queen power happening on this record and I'm so honoured and so proud of it. The energy is crazy. It's energy, tempo, that good old 808, Miami bass songs. It's just so good. I'm excited."

Ciara has certainly been keeping herself busy in recent weeks, as she will also host the American Music Awards this Sunday. The ceremony has hit headlines recently after Taylor Swift claimed Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta were preventing her from performing some of her earlier hits at the awards due to their acquisition of her former record label, but Ciara played coy when asked about the scandal.

"Tune in on Sunday... I have so much respect for Taylor. She is a boss lady," she responded when questioned by reporters at U.S. TV show Extra.