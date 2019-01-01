NEWS Tones and I claims an eighth week at Number 1 with 'Dance Monkey' Newsdesk Share with :







Dance Monkey has yet to miss a step – Australian singer Tones and I claims another week at the top of the Official Singles Chart.



Tones and I – real name Toni Watson – scored 83,000 chart sales, including 9.6 million streams, to notch up an eighth week at Number 1.



Highest new entry this week goes to Billie Eilish, with Everything I Wanted going straight in at Number 3, giving the teenage American singer-songwriter her third UK Top 10 hit, and Maroon 5 score an eighth Top 5 with Memories reaching a new peak of Number 5.



Lewis Capaldi rebounds four places to 6 with Bruises, matching the song's previous chart peak last month, and his new single Before You Go goes straight in at 19, his fifth Top 20 hit in the UK.



After gaining popularity on video-based social media site TikTok, rapper Arizona Zervas makes a big climb with Roxanne, leaping 14 slots to break the Top 10 at 10; and Blackbear's Hot Girl Bummer continues its ascent, rising five places to 14.



Following his acclaimed stint as presenter on US late-night comedy show Saturday Night Live, Harry Styles goes back up seven places to Number 16 with Lights Up, and new track Watermelon Sugar, which Harry debuted on SNL, is new at Number 35.



Brighton-born DJ and producer Endor jumps seven places with Pump it Up at Number 29; Troy Lanez and T-Pain make a huge leap as their collaboration Jerry Spruger zooms 24 slots to Number 32; and Taylor Swift's Lover makes a reappearance in the Top 40, re-entering at Number 38.