Westlife’s comeback album debuts at Number 1: ‘We can’t believe it!’

Westlife cement their triumphant comeback this week as their new album Spectrum debuts at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



The group’s first studio album in nine years becomes their eighth record to top the UK albums chart, shifting 63,000 chart sales this week across physical, download and streaming formats.



Celebrating the news, Westlife told OfficialCharts.com:



“Thank you so much to everyone in the UK who’s made Spectrum Number 1 this week! We can’t believe that after 21 years we’ve got another Number 1 - our eighth Number 1 album. The reunion has been going so well, thank you for everything.”



Description automatically generatedWestlife with their Official Number 1 Album Award for Spectrum (credit: OfficialCharts.com)



Westlife last topped the Official Chart in 2007 with Back Home. In their 20 years together, the group have racked up an incredible eight chart-topping albums and 14 Number 1 singles.



Meanwhile, Celine Dion settles for the runner-up slot with her twelfth English-language studio album Courage – her highest charting album in the UK in 17 years, since 2002’s A New Day Has Come.



Take That secure a thirteenth Top 10 album with Odyssey – Greatest Hits Live at Number 5, Kidz Bop 2020 lands at Number 7, and the Official Chart welcomes football presenter Chris Kamara for the first time - his debut album Here’s To Christmas enters at Number 8. Canadian rapper Tory Lanez rounds out this week’s Top 10 with Chixtape 5.



Further down, The Police’s career anthology Every Move You Make: Studio Recordings opens at 17; Collabro notch up a fifth Top 40 album with Love Like This at 22; and country trio Lady Antebellum sail to a sixth Top 40 album with Ocean at 29.