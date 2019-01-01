Mel B: 'All my sources of income in America have been exhausted'

Mel B has claimed all her sources of income in the U.S. "have been exhausted" since her judging role on America's Got Talent came to an end.

The 44-year-old singer is hoping to be able to move back to her native England when her U.S. visa expires in February, along with her children, including youngest daughter Madison. However, as Mel predicts she'll face opposition from her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, who currently has custody of eight-year-old Madison on Wednesday nights and alternating weekends in California, she has filed court documents explaining her reasons for needing to move.

"My United States Visa expires in February 2020. I will not be permitted to work or live in the United States after that point," the papers read. "During my marriage to Stephen, we lived in Los Angeles, where I worked. However, all of my sources of income in the United States have been exhausted. My contract on the show, America's Got Talent, ended in September of 2018 after several years of my participation. I have not had steady income in the U.S. for over a year."

Mel has no doubt she could make money for herself and her family in the U.K., adding: "In May of 2019, I had show rehearsals with the Spice Girls, and in June and July, we performed 13 shows in the United Kingdom, allowing me to generate my main source of income for the past year."

She also said that if Belafonte opposed the situation so much that she was forced to stay in America, she would be "unable to maintain the standard of living to which Madison is accustomed".

"The rent for my two-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles is in excess of $88,000 (£68,000). On top of rent, I have to pay for monthly living expenses, bills, and attorney's fees and costs.

"With my contract with America's Got Talent ending over a year ago, and my Visa expiring very quickly, it is impossible for me to continue living in the United States."

Belafonte, who has denied Mel's accusations that he physically and sexually abused her during their 10-year marriage, has yet to respond to his ex's relocation request.