French Montana hospitalised after robbery false alarm

Rapper French Montana was hospitalised with severe stomach pains and an elevated heart rate after police officers responded to reports of a robbery at his home on Thursday.

The 35-year-old star - real name Karim Kharbouch - was taken to a San Fernando Valley hospital in California on Thursday afternoon after police officials responded to a robbery report at his home in Calabasas, according to TMZ.com.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department representative confirmed to Variety that officers responded to Montana’s home after reports of a robbery in progress but ruled it was a false alarm because they did not find evidence of criminal activity.

However, cops found French in a bad way and insisted he seek immediate treatment, and he was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

Reports suggest the rap star was suffering from severe stomach pains, nausea and an elevated heart rate.

He is reportedly awake and alert and receiving IV fluids.

Sources have told TMZ he has been travelling a lot in recent weeks and may have been exposed to contaminated food.