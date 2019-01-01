Joe Jonas to front new digital travel series on tour

Joe Jonas is set to serve up a Cup of Joe to fans with a new travel series.

The pop star will make the most of the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins world tour by embarking on an adventure on each stop, where he will be joined by a local to act as his city guide and help him experience the life of a "true native".

His exploits will be filmed for fans to follow on new digital streaming platform Quibi, which is set to launch in April (20).

In a statement, Joe says, "You often think you know about a certain place or a person until you take some time to dig deeper.

"I'm fortunate to get to travel around the world through my profession and you often see me on the other side of the lens, but Cup of Joe is giving me the opportunity to dig a little deeper and point the lens at some of the world's most interesting people... and some more of the weird, fun things I'm into."

In addition to hosting the series, Jonas will also executive produce Cup of Joe.

He follows in the footsteps of his new wife, actress Sophie Turner, who is also working with Quibi bosses on a screen adaptation of Alex Morel's novel, Survive.

Other celebrities with Quibi projects in the works include Idris Elba, Chrissy Teigen, Nicole Richie, Cara Delevingne, Tyra Banks, and Zac Efron, whose Killing Zac Efron survival series was announced on Wednesday (20Nov19).