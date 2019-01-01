NEWS Chris Brown hints at birth of second child Newsdesk Share with :







R&B star Chris Brown has sparked rumours suggesting he's become a father for the second time after sharing a cryptic post on social media.



Over the summer (19), the Loyal hitmaker was reported to be expecting a baby boy with his ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris, and late on Wednesday (20Nov19), he appeared to indicate the child had arrived by sharing a close-up black-and-white photo of himself gazing down at something adoringly.



He simply captioned the Instagram image, "11-20-2019" - leading followers to believe he was referring to the birth date of his new bundle of joy.



Brown seemingly hinted at the news in a second post, in which he is photographed from the side with a hoodie pulled up over his head to display the word "BORN" embroidered on the top.



Meanwhile, model Harris has done little to shut down the claims, after taking to her Instagram Story timeline on Thursday with a gushing note alluding to the birth of her first child.



"I was in love, when I first saw you," she wrote, alongside a red heart emoji.



Representatives for the pair have yet to comment on the speculation, but if the news is true, the tot will be a half-brother for Brown's daughter Royalty, five.



He shares his little girl with another ex, Nia Guzman, who fell pregnant while Brown was in an on/off relationship with model-turned-actress Karrueche Tran, leading her to dump the star in early 2015 after five years together.