Scooter Braun: 'It's time for Taylor Swift and I to have a conversation'

Scooter Braun has broken his silence amid his ongoing feud with Taylor Swift, insisting it's time they sat down for a chat.

Swift blasted Braun at the beginning of the summer (19) after he acquired her former record label, and with it the master recordings of her first six albums, calling the deal her "worst case scenario" and alleging the music mogul, who represents Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande among others, is a "bully".

Scooter has said very little about the drama, but now days after Swift accused him and her former record label boss, Scott Borchetta, of blocking her from performing her old hits at the upcoming American Music Awards, he's speaking out at the 2019 Entertainment Industry Conference.

"I haven’t talked about this in six months. Not once," he began, according to Variety. "I haven’t made a statement about it. When there’s a lot of things being said and a lot of different opinions, yet the principals haven’t had a chance to speak to each other, there’s a lot of confusion.

"I’m not going to go into details here, because it’s just not my style. I just think we live in a time of toxic division, and of people thinking that social media is the appropriate place to air out on each other and not have conversations. And I don’t like politicians doing it. I don’t like anybody doing it, and if that means that I’ve got to be the bad guy longer, I’ll be the bad guy longer, but I’m not going to participate.

"People need to communicate, and when people are able to communicate, I think they work things out. And I think a lot of times things are miscommunications, because I believe that people are fundamentally good. I think there are a lot of real problems in the world, and I think that these problems that are being discussed can be discussed behind closed doors and figured out pretty easily, and it’s something I’ve wanted to do for six months.

"It’s hard, because I can handle it pretty easily, but when it gets to a place where there’s death threats and there’s offices being called and people being threatened... it’s gotten out of hand. And I think people need to come together and have a conversation, because that’s not what we got in this industry for."

He adds, "I don’t know where we got messed up along the way that we decided being politically correct is more important than having conflict resolution... But you don’t find that out just yelling at each other. You find that out by showing each other respect and having a conversation."