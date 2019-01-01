Elton John: 'Freddie Mercury looked terrifying during final days of AIDS battle'

Elton John has opened up about his late pal Freddie Mercury's final days.

The Tiny Dancer hitmaker was close friends with the Queen frontman, who died in 1991, aged 45, of complications from AIDS. Speaking to British funnyman David Walliams at his An Evening with Elton John event London's Eventim Apollo earlier this week, the musician confessed he found AIDS "terrifying - and (Freddie) was physically terrifying to look at."

While Rocket Man star Elton admitted he didn't see much of the Love Kills star in his final months, he emotionally remembered his pal's generosity and the gift he sent him for his final Christmas.

"On Christmas morning, (mutual friend) Tony King came round and gave me this pillow case," he shared while promoting his new memoir, Me: Elton John. "As you read in the book my drag name is Sharon and Freddie was Melina. In the beautiful pillow case was the watercolour painting.

"In the note that went with it said, 'Dear Sharon, I saw this at auction and I thought you would love it. I love you, Malina'... It was really moving. He was dying and he still thought of his friends. I still have it on its easel and I still have the pillowcase next to my bed."

The Candle in the Wind singer added: "That is the type of person he was. He was so so full of love and life."

The full interview will be available to stream on online service Facebook Watch from 25 November.