Carole King to present Taylor Swift with Artist of the Decade honour at AMAs

Carole King is to present Taylor Swift with the Artist of the Decade honour at the 2019 American Music Awards (AMAs) on Sunday.

The Grammy Award-winning singer will be on hand to present Swift with the award and confessed she's "thrilled" to have been given the opportunity.

"She is an extraordinary songwriter who has cultivated a unique and personal relationship with her audience," King told People. "As a woman songwriter who also got into the music world at a young age, I know the kind of determination, struggle and single-minded perseverance it has taken for her to reach such heights."

The Shake It Off star will also take the stage to perform at the event, hosted by Ciara, after getting the all-clear from Big Machine Label Group chiefs Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta to sing her old hits, following a very public feud.

Acts scheduled to present at the ceremony this year include country duo Dan + Shay, Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, and Megan Thee Stallion, while Billie Eilish, Toni Braxton, Lizzo, and Shania Twain are among the stars performing.

The 2019 AMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on 24 November.