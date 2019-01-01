Erin Foster keen for stepmother Katharine McPhee to sing at her wedding

Erin Foster has asked her stepmother Katharine McPhee to get started on some "vocal exercises" in preparation for singing at her New Year's Eve wedding.

The actress will be tying the knot with venture capitalist Simon Tikhman on the last day of the year, and would love nothing more than to see her Smash star stepmum take to the stage at the nuptials.

Asked how the preparations for her big day are going, Erin told E! News: "So Kat wrote me the other day, she was like, 'Is there anything that I can be doing to help you prepare?' And I said, 'Yes. Vocal exercises. Prepare your voice, because you will be performing.' She's like, 'OK'.

"There's a song from Waitress that we really want her to perform that we really love. I don't know what else. Yeah, just anything. She truly has such a beautiful voice. Simon and I are real fans of her, so I'm very excited."

Erin's sister Sara added that her sibling initially wanted another artist to sing at the wedding, and called on her producer father David Foster to pull some strings to make it a reality. However, scheduling conflicts meant it fell through - leaving Erin a "bit depressed".

"Since she was a little girl, she was like, 'I just want Babyface to sing at my wedding," Sara said. "And obviously, my dad's worked with him and he's a family friend, and Erin was like, 'Oh, he's definitely - it's a lock.' And then he RSVP'd no to the wedding. So, she's a bit depressed.

"I saw him recently. He's not coming. He's performing in Vegas. He's not cancelling Vegas."