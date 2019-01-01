NEWS Ariana Grande endorses U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande has thrown her support behind U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.



The Thank U, Next star shared two pictures of herself giving the senator a warm hug backstage at her concert on her Twitter page on Wednesday, writing in the caption alongside the snaps: "MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for ! @headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. we've already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise."



Democrat candidate Sanders later shared the images himself and tweeted: "I want to thank @ArianaGrande for not only being a wonderful entertainer, but also for being such an outstanding advocate for social justice. We must all be prepared - like Ariana has shown - to fight for everyone who is struggling. It was great to meet her in Atlanta last night."



Ariana has never been shy about sharing her political views and has sparked backlash in the past for doing so. But in a previous interview with Elle magazine, the 26-year-old admitted she was stunned by those celebrities who choose to keep their political inclinations private, adding: "There's a lot of noise when you say anything about anything. But if I'm not going to say it, what's the f**king point of being here? Not everyone is going to agree with you, but that doesn't mean I'm just going to shut up and sing my songs. I'm also going to be a human being who cares about other human beings; to be an ally and use my privilege to help educate people."