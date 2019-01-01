Coldplay won't tour until concerts are 'actively beneficial' for the environment

Coldplay are taking a hiatus from touring while they figure out how their concerts can be "actively beneficial" for the environment.

The British band, fronted by Chris Martin, last toured in support of their record A Head Full of Dreams in 2016 and 2017 and staged 122 shows across four continents as part of the trek.

But they won't be embarking on a similar tour for their new album Everyday Life, due for release on Friday, with Martin telling BBC News that they are "taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable (but) how can it be actively beneficial."

"Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally," he explained. "We would be disappointed if it's not carbon neutral.

"The hardest thing is the flying side of things. But, for example, our dream is to have a show with no single use plastic, to have it largely solar powered... We've done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it's no so much taking as giving?"

Explaining that the group want their future tours to "have a positive impact", Martin added: "All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job."

Coldplay will next perform in the Jordanian capital of Amman on Friday for two shows that will be streamed live on YouTube. They will also take to the stage at London's Natural History Museum on 25 November for a one-off concert for fans - the proceeds from which will be donated to an environmental charity.