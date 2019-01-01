Meghan Trainor has wisdom teeth removed

Meghan Trainor has shared a series of funny videos filmed while she was drugged up after having her wisdom teeth removed.

The All About That Bass hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to poke fun at herself post-surgery, revealing she had only been planning to have one molar removed - but ended up having all four taken out at once.

And Meghan decided it would be hilarious to film herself in the aftermath of the dental operation while she was still a little woozy from the painkillers.

"I was initially going to just take one wisdom tooth out. The dentist said they all had to go. Wasn't emotionally or mentally prepared but sure got some great content," the singer wrote beside a series of photos and clips of herself with cotton balls stuffed in her cheeks and a bandage wrapped around her head.

"Thank u (sic) to the amazing dentist and my family for taking such good care of me."

In one video recorded for her manager, Tommy Bruce, she said, "I love you so much Tommy. I can't cry, it hurts, but I love you so much. You do so much for me and I love you forever. I miss you."

Another post featured Trainor documenting her car ride home with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, as she tried to sing.

She isn't the only star to be filmed acting up after surgery - Taylor Swift's mother, Andrea, recently shared entertaining footage of the singer crying over a banana while on "some pretty hardcore pills" after laser eye surgery.