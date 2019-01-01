Kanye West ordered to halt amphitheatre construction at Wyoming home

Kanye West has been ordered to halt construction on a massive amphitheatre on the grounds of his Wyoming ranch after starting the building work without a permit.

The Jesus Walks hitmaker recently filed an application with Park County officials seeking approval to use the space at his sprawling Monster Lake Ranch property for meditation.

Authorities initially visited the proposed site after receiving the planning request and had to ask the rapper to cease development after discovering he had already brought in contractors to start clearing the area.

However, it appears Kanye ignored the warning and continued with the construction, landing him in trouble with officials, who have since ordered the superstar to immediately halt the building work until they rule on his permit request.

Park County Wyoming Planner Joy Hill further revealed to TMZ that the application had been due to be discussed at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Tuesday, but the topic was removed from the agenda at the last minute after learning that Kanye had changed his mind about the purpose of the new construction, switching it to residential use.

As a result, he will now have to submit new forms for the building permit - and put a stop to the early construction work until officials approve or deny the request.

Kanye fell in love with the great outdoors in Cowboy Country after spending time there while recording his 2018 album Ye, and he subsequently expressed his desire to relocate there permanently with his wife Kim Kardashian and their four children.

He is so serious about adopting Wyoming as his home base, he also recently purchased a second property near Cody, spending $14.5 million (£11.2 million) to become the new owner of Bighorn Mountain Ranch.