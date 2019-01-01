NEWS KISS performed a show for great white sharks - but none turned up Newsdesk Share with :







The US rockers were in Australia for the special shark show, but it appears the aquatic beasts didn't get the invite because they didn't attend the gig on the coast of of Port Lincoln.



Event host Matt Waller told local news site ABC Eyre Peninsula: "The guys were tight, they were right into it, it was loud, there were lights, there were smoke machines.



"It was everything that a KISS concert should be."



The 'Crazy Crazy Nights' hitmakers had tried to be accommodating to the great whites by broadcasting the show, which took place on Monday (18.11.19), via underwater speakers, but they were given a shark snub.



They put on the gig because it is said great whites are attracted to "low-frequency sounds of rock and roll".



Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer played the show Down Under, but Paul Stanley had to miss the event after being stuck down with a "bad case of influenza", which forced the band to delay the start of their Australian tour and postpone their only New Zealand date.



Speaking previously about the shark show, Paul joked: "I’m not sure how much of us the sharks can take.

"I’m hoping they know 'Rock And Roll All Nite'."



The rock legends were due to fly over to Australia last week from Los Angeles to kick off the next leg of their farewell 'End Of The Road Tour' last Saturday (16.11.19) at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, but the 67-year-old guitarist was advised by doctors not to take the long-haul flight.



Promoters TEG Live announced that the band had rescheduled their Perth show to December 3, but, unfortunately, this was the same date as their only New Zealand concert at Auckland's Spark Arena, which they've promised to reschedule at a later date.



Gene and co insisted they "don't want to not give 100 per cent" to their loyal fans.



In a statement issued earlier this month, the band said: "KISS today announced unavoidable changes to their upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour schedule.



"The legendary rockers were due to leave the U.S. tomorrow to kick off their eagerly awaited 'End Of The Road' tour in Perth this Saturday November 16.



"Due to a bad case of Influenza, doctors have advised Paul Stanley to rest for the next few days and not to undertake the long trip from Los Angeles to Perth.



"With the expectation of Australian audiences high, KISS don't want to not give 100% and so have made changes to the Australian and New Zealand dates. The Perth RAC Arena concert on November 16 has been rescheduled from the beginning to the end of the Australian tour and will now take place on Tuesday December 3. (sic)"