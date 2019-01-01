Ray J's pregnant wife accuses him of abandonment

R&B singer-turned-reality TV star Ray J has been left red-faced after his pregnant wife publicly accused him of abandoning his family in Las Vegas.

The One Wish musician is expecting his second child with Princess Love, and they spent the weekend (16-17Nov19) in Sin City, where they posed on the red carpet of the Soul Train Awards with their one-year-old daughter, Melody.

However, it appears Ray J was in a rush to jet off after the event - and apparently failed to take his loved ones with him.

Princess Love put her husband on blast on Instagram after he shared a photo of the trio at the BET prizegiving and captioned it, "Thank you @bet. #SoulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood".

Commenting on the picture, she quipped, "Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling (you).. now you wanna post family photos #ByeUgly (sic)."

Princess Love subsequently took to her Instagram Story timeline to respond to critics who suggested she find her own way home instead of call out Ray J online.

"Yes I can fly home...I have my own money," she wrote. "But my car is here and I don't want to drive back alone with my daughter because I'm over 8 months pregnant..."

Ray J has since deleted the family photo from his social media page, although he has yet to comment on the personal drama.

The couple is no stranger to relationship woes after calling it quits and reuniting multiple times in the lead up to its 2016 wedding, while Ray J and Princess Love have also endured a number of fights as husband and wife, many of which have been documented on their reality show, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Their second child is due in January (20).