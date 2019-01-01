NEWS Halsey is 'sad' to have missed out on a Grammy nomination Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Without Me' singer has thanked her fans for their support after she was snubbed from the annual award nominations, which were unveiled on Wednesday (20.11.19), and insisted that "none of it matters" anyway.



She wrote on Twitter: "my fans ... please do not waste your anger or frustration. i see a lot of you are upset. of course im sad too. none of it matters. literally none of it. you’re here. im here. + everything is gonna stay exactly the same and without me is still a super tight, record breaking song ... congrats to the nominees. so much great music nominated this year. definitely see a lot of my friends and colleagues missing from the nom lists, but the music speaks! this is how it goes every year right? (sic)"



Halsey also commented on BTS being snubbed for an award, whilst also praising Billie Eilish for her amazing seven nominations, including breaking the record for being the youngest artist to be nominated in all four of the biggest Grammy award categories: record, album, song of the year, as well as best new artist.



She added: "deleting and ignoring all negativity. BTS deserved many nominations. I am however, unsurprised that they weren’t acknowledged. the US is so far behind on the whole movement. the time will come ... Going back to bed. Again, love you! ... Ps super happy to see @billieeilish crushing it. I wish I had someone like her to look up to when I was growing up. she’s unstoppable. (sic)"



Lizzo was nominated for eight prizes at the 2020 awards, whilst Billie and Lil Nas X had six nominations each. Ariana Grande, Finneas O'Connell and H.E.R. followed closely behind with five nods across the board.