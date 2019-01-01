NEWS Noel Gallagher was happy to let his brother Liam use the Oasis name without him Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Don't Look Back In Anger' singer insists he wouldn't have minded if his sibling decided to continue making music under their band's name following their split, rather than change it to Beady Eye, despite the new band containing ex-members of Oasis.



Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, he said: "I suggested [he keep the name], when we were all still part of the same management firm and all that, and I was saying for the people, what's Beady Eye all about? It should just be him. You know. It should just be [Oasis] ... and he should have done that when the band split up, but for whatever reason, they decided they were going to start another band and all right, fair enough."



When Noel and Liam decided to go their separate ways in 2009, following a backstage fight between the pair, the latter went on to create Beady Eye, who released two albums between 2011 and 2013. It included Gem Archer, Andy Bell and Chris Sharrock, who were all members of Oasis.



Liam had previously admitted he felt like he was working "for" his brother Noel in Oasis.



Asked if working on his own music is "the next best thing" to being in Oasis, Liam admitted: "Without a doubt. But saying that, it wasn’t working with Noel; we never had a working relationship. He’d go in and hog the f***ing studio for weeks and then he’d go, 'Look, here’s a song, sing it like this', and I’d get in and I’d make it me own. So we never had much debate about lyrics or melodies or this. I much prefer to work this way than what I did with Noel because he’d go in and do it all himself and it felt like we were working for him. I much prefer this way. I’ve got a lot more input."