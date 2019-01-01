Stormzy feared historic Glastonbury set was a disaster

British grime star Stormzy broke down in tears after his historic Glastonbury set earlier this year because he feared it was a disaster.

The Vossi Bop hitmaker wowed fans with his performance on the event's iconic Pyramid Stage, the first-ever headline Glastonbury gig by a black British solo artist.

However, the star broke down afterwards as he was unable to hear properly throughout his set - meaning he feared he'd blown his chance to perform on the most famous festival stage.

"My in-ears blew after about 20 minutes," Stormzy told Q magazine. "So I had no sound for the whole thing. It was the most difficult thing I've ever done. When I walked off stage I thought I'd f**ked it.

"I thought it was the worst thing I'd ever done. I came off stage and thought I'd totally, absolutely blown it. I was crying for, like, an hour. I was in hysterics. Heartbroken, man."

Although he did not know it, his performance had gone down a storm with festivalgoers and viewers at home, and it took Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis to calm him down and play him back video showing he hadn't bombed on stage.

"After calming down for an hour, (organiser) Emily Eavis, gave us a memory stick to watch it back," he revealed. "About halfway through I was, like, 'S**t, it all went all right'."

Stormzy releases his latest album, Heavy Is The Head, on 13 December.