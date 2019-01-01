Halsey pulls out of Singapore festival performance

Halsey has pulled out of her headlining slot at Singapore's Neon Lights festival later this month.

The 25-year-old singer had been due to perform on the second night of the festival, which is being held at Fort Canning Park on 23 and 24 November.

However, with just days to go, organisers announced that Halsey had pulled out of the gig "due to unforeseen circumstances".

"Neon Lights regrets to announce that HALSEY will no longer be performing at the festival this Sunday, 24th November due to unforeseen circumstances," they wrote in a post on their Instagram page on Wednesday.

While a replacement act is to be announced "within the next 24 hours", fans were also given the chance to get a refund on their tickets if they wanted.

As many fans started to complain about the cancellation in replies to the Twitter post, one wrote: "Guys, calm down. Hearsay she's pregnant so she's taking proper measures for safety."

Halsey hasn't mentioned the reason for her cancellation on her Twitter page. Her last tweet came on Tuesday, when she addressed the pregnancy rumours, after she and boyfriend Evan Peters were seen stroking her stomach on a recent day out.

"Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes," she wrote, before adding: "Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It's pancakes."