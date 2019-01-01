Lizzo and Billie Eilish lead Grammy Awards nominees

Lizzo and Billie Eilish have come top in the nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards.
Lizzo received the most Grammys nods, with eight, when the nominees were announced on Wednesday, with Billie and rapper Lil Nas X bagging six nods apiece.
Billie, 17, also made history as the youngest artist to earn nominations in all four of the Recording Academy's top four categories - Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.
Rapper and singer Lizzo will compete against the teenager in all four categories, with her mega hit Truth Hurts up for Record and Song of the Year, alongside Billie's Bad Guy.
Their respective albums, Cuz I Love You and When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and are up for the album prize alongside Bon Iver's I, I, Lana Del Rey's Norman F**king Rockwell, Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next, H.E.R.'s I Used To Know Her, Lil Nas X's 7, and Vampire Weekend's Father of the Bride.
Lil Nas X is also nominated for Best New Artist alongside Lizzo, Billie, Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas, and Yola.
Other tracks nominated for Record of the Year include the country rapper's Old Town Road, Bon Iver's Hey, Ma, Khalid's Talk, and Post Malone and Swae Lee's Sunflower.
The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on 27 January. Alicia Keys will host the ceremony.
The main nominees are as follows:
Record of the Year:
Hey, Ma - Bon Iver
Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
7 Rings - Ariana Grande
Hard Place - H.E.R.
Talk - Khalid
Old Town Road - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts - Lizzo
Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album Of The Year
I, I - Bon Iver
Norman F**king Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" - Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her - H.E.R.
7 - Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo
Father of the Bride - Vampire Weekend
Song Of The Year
Always Remember Us This Way - Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Bad Guy - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Bring My Flowers Now - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Hard Place - Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Lover - Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
Norman F**ing Rockwell - Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
Someone You Loved - Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
Truth Hurts - Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Spirit - Beyoncé
Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
7 Rings - Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts - Lizzo
You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Boyfriend - Ariana Grande & Social House
Sucker - Jonas Brothers
Old Town Road - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Senorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Si - Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition) - Michael Bublé
Look Now - Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas - John Legend
Walls - Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album:
The Lion King: The Gift - Beyonce
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go - Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project - Ed Sheeran
Lover - Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording:
Linked - Bonobo
Got To Keep On - The Chemical Brothers
Piece Of Your Heart - Meduza & Goodboys
Underwater - Rüfüs Du Sol
Midnight Hour - Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
LP5 - Apparat
No Geography - The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) - Flume
Solace - Rufus Du Sol
Weather - Tycho
Best Rock Performance:
Pretty Waste - Bones UK
This Land - Gary Clark Jr.
History Repeats - Brittany Howard
Woman - Karen O & Danger Mouse
Too Bad - Rival Sons
Best Rock Song:
Fear Inoculum - Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)
Give Yourself A Try - George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)
Harmony Hall - Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
History Repeats - Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)
This Land - Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album:
Amo - Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues - Cage The Elephant
In The End - The Cranberries
Trauma - I Prevail
Feral Roots - Rival Sons
Best Alternative Music Album:
U.F.O.F. - Big Theif
Assume Form - James Blake
I,I - Bon Iver
Father of the Bride - Vampire Weekend
Anima - Thom Yorke
Best R&B Performance:
Love Again - Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could've Been - H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller
Exactly How I Feel - Lizzo & Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo - Lucky Daye
Come Home - Anderson .Paak & Andre 3000
Best R&B Song:
Could've Been - Dernst Emile Ii, David "Swagg R'celious" Harris, H.E.R. & Hue "Soundzfire" Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)
Look At Me Now - Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)
No Guidance - Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)
Roll Some Mo - David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)
Say So - Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Apollo XXI - Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo
Overload - Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn - Nao
Being Human In Public - Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album:
1123 - BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted - Lucky Daye
Ella Mai - Ella Mai
Paul - PJ Morton
Venture - Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Performance:
Middle Child - J.Cole
Suge - DaBaby
Down Bad - Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy
Racks In The Middle - Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy
Clout - Offset ft. Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
Higher - DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby & Funna
Panini - Lil Nas X
Ballin - Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch
The London - Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best Rap Song:
Bad Idea - Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper)
Gold Roses - Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas Iii & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross ft. Drake)
A Lot - Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)
Racks In The Middle - Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy)
Suge - Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (Dababy)
Best Rap Album:
Revenge Of The Dreamers III - Dreamville
Championships - Meek Mill
i am > i was - 21 Savage
IGOR - Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy - YBN Cordae
Best Country Solo Performance:
All Your'n - Tyler Childers
Girl Goin' Nowhere - Ashley McBryde
Ride Me Back Home - Willie Nelson
God's Country - Blake Shelton
Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Brand New Man - Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
I Don't Remember Me (Before You) - Brothers Osborne
Speechless - Dan & Shay
The Daughters - Little Big Town
Common - Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile
Best Country Song:
Bring My Flowers Now - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Girl Goin' Nowhere - Jeremy Bussey & Ashley Mcbryde, Songwriters (Ashley Mcbryde)
It All Comes Out In The Wash - Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna & Liz Rose, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Some Of It - Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, Songwriters (Eric Church)
Speechless - Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, Songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best Country Album:
Desperate Man - Eric Church
Stronger Than The Truth - Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel - Pistol Annies
Center Point Road - Thomas Rhett
While I'm Livin' - Tanya Tucker
MusiCares Person of the Year:
Aerosmith