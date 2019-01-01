NEWS Lizzo and Billie Eilish lead Grammy Awards nominees Newsdesk Share with :







Lizzo and Billie Eilish have come top in the nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards.



Lizzo received the most Grammys nods, with eight, when the nominees were announced on Wednesday, with Billie and rapper Lil Nas X bagging six nods apiece.



Billie, 17, also made history as the youngest artist to earn nominations in all four of the Recording Academy's top four categories - Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.



Rapper and singer Lizzo will compete against the teenager in all four categories, with her mega hit Truth Hurts up for Record and Song of the Year, alongside Billie's Bad Guy.



Their respective albums, Cuz I Love You and When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and are up for the album prize alongside Bon Iver's I, I, Lana Del Rey's Norman F**king Rockwell, Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next, H.E.R.'s I Used To Know Her, Lil Nas X's 7, and Vampire Weekend's Father of the Bride.



Lil Nas X is also nominated for Best New Artist alongside Lizzo, Billie, Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas, and Yola.



Other tracks nominated for Record of the Year include the country rapper's Old Town Road, Bon Iver's Hey, Ma, Khalid's Talk, and Post Malone and Swae Lee's Sunflower.



The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on 27 January. Alicia Keys will host the ceremony.



The main nominees are as follows:



Record of the Year:

Hey, Ma - Bon Iver

Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

7 Rings - Ariana Grande

Hard Place - H.E.R.

Talk - Khalid

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts - Lizzo

Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee



Album Of The Year

I, I - Bon Iver

Norman F**king Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" - Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her - H.E.R.

7 - Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo

Father of the Bride - Vampire Weekend



Song Of The Year

Always Remember Us This Way - Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Bad Guy - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Bring My Flowers Now - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Hard Place - Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Lover - Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

Norman F**ing Rockwell - Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

Someone You Loved - Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

Truth Hurts - Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)



Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola



Best Pop Solo Performance:

Spirit - Beyoncé

Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

7 Rings - Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts - Lizzo

You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Boyfriend - Ariana Grande & Social House

Sucker - Jonas Brothers

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Senorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Si - Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition) - Michael Bublé

Look Now - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas - John Legend

Walls - Barbra Streisand



Best Pop Vocal Album:

The Lion King: The Gift - Beyonce

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go - Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project - Ed Sheeran

Lover - Taylor Swift



Best Dance Recording:

Linked - Bonobo

Got To Keep On - The Chemical Brothers

Piece Of Your Heart - Meduza & Goodboys

Underwater - Rüfüs Du Sol

Midnight Hour - Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign



Best Dance/Electronic Album:

LP5 - Apparat

No Geography - The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) - Flume

Solace - Rufus Du Sol

Weather - Tycho



Best Rock Performance:

Pretty Waste - Bones UK

This Land - Gary Clark Jr.

History Repeats - Brittany Howard

Woman - Karen O & Danger Mouse

Too Bad - Rival Sons



Best Rock Song:

Fear Inoculum - Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)

Give Yourself A Try - George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)

Harmony Hall - Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

History Repeats - Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)

This Land - Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)



Best Rock Album:

Amo - Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues - Cage The Elephant

In The End - The Cranberries

Trauma - I Prevail

Feral Roots - Rival Sons



Best Alternative Music Album:

U.F.O.F. - Big Theif

Assume Form - James Blake

I,I - Bon Iver

Father of the Bride - Vampire Weekend

Anima - Thom Yorke



Best R&B Performance:

Love Again - Daniel Caesar & Brandy

Could've Been - H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

Exactly How I Feel - Lizzo & Gucci Mane

Roll Some Mo - Lucky Daye

Come Home - Anderson .Paak & Andre 3000



Best R&B Song:

Could've Been - Dernst Emile Ii, David "Swagg R'celious" Harris, H.E.R. & Hue "Soundzfire" Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

Look At Me Now - Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)

No Guidance - Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

Roll Some Mo - David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)

Say So - Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)



Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Apollo XXI - Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo

Overload - Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn - Nao

Being Human In Public - Jessie Reyez



Best R&B Album:

1123 - BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted - Lucky Daye

Ella Mai - Ella Mai

Paul - PJ Morton

Venture - Anderson .Paak



Best Rap Performance:

Middle Child - J.Cole

Suge - DaBaby

Down Bad - Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy

Racks In The Middle - Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy

Clout - Offset ft. Cardi B



Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Higher - DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby & Funna

Panini - Lil Nas X

Ballin - Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch

The London - Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott



Best Rap Song:

Bad Idea - Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper)

Gold Roses - Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas Iii & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross ft. Drake)

A Lot - Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)

Racks In The Middle - Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy)

Suge - Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (Dababy)



Best Rap Album:

Revenge Of The Dreamers III - Dreamville

Championships - Meek Mill

i am > i was - 21 Savage

IGOR - Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy - YBN Cordae



Best Country Solo Performance:

All Your'n - Tyler Childers

Girl Goin' Nowhere - Ashley McBryde

Ride Me Back Home - Willie Nelson

God's Country - Blake Shelton

Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker



Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

Brand New Man - Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

I Don't Remember Me (Before You) - Brothers Osborne

Speechless - Dan & Shay

The Daughters - Little Big Town

Common - Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile



Best Country Song:

Bring My Flowers Now - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Girl Goin' Nowhere - Jeremy Bussey & Ashley Mcbryde, Songwriters (Ashley Mcbryde)

It All Comes Out In The Wash - Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna & Liz Rose, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Some Of It - Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, Songwriters (Eric Church)

Speechless - Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, Songwriters (Dan + Shay)



Best Country Album:

Desperate Man - Eric Church

Stronger Than The Truth - Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel - Pistol Annies

Center Point Road - Thomas Rhett

While I'm Livin' - Tanya Tucker



MusiCares Person of the Year:

Aerosmith