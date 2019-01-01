Aaron Carter 'devastated' after judge orders him to surrender his guns

Aaron Carter has been left "devastated" after a judge extended his twin sister's restraining order against him and ordered him to give up his guns in court on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old singer has been hitting headlines since September, when his Backstreet Boys singer brother Nick, who was expecting a daughter with wife Lauren Kitt at the time, filed for protection against him, after claiming Aaron had told his sister he harboured "thoughts of killing babies" during a FaceTime chat.

Aaron has strenuously denied the allegations, and repeatedly countered with his own claims against Nick, who has previously publicly denied Melissa Schuman's allegation that he raped her.

On Tuesday, Aaron appeared in court for the latest hearing regarding the restraining orders, with the judge opting to extend Angel's protection - meaning Aaron can't go near his sister or her family for the next year.

The judge also declared that Aaron is "too dangerous" to own guns, and ordered him to surrender any firearms he has.

Following the ruling, the I Want Candy star took to his Instagram Stories to respond, writing: "I am devastated by what happened in court today. My sister lied over and over in an effort to take away my 2nd Amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women.

"I will abide by the judge's order, but I will not stop speaking on behalf of victims such as Melissa Schuman. I am saddened by my family and what they have done to me. Your lies have broken my heart."

Nick has yet to respond to the ruling, or Aaron's latest statement.