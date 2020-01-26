NEWS Aerosmith have teased 'the next big thing' for Las Vegas Newsdesk Share with :







The 'I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing' stars - who kick started their 'Deuces Are Wild' residency earlier this year - are set to continue their run at Sin City's Park Theatre until June 2020, and now they have hinted at something special with an exciting announcement coming in early next year.



In a cryptic Twitter post, the legendary band - comprised of Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford - coyly wrote: "You know we only do 'Amazing' things.



"Which is why we've teamed up with #Vegas to create the next big thing for the city... Find out more January 26th 2020! #LasVegas @vegas #Aerosmith #DuecesAreWild (sic)"



Meanwhile, the 'Crazy' hitmakers saw their careers revived when they teamed up with hip-hop icons Run-DMC in 1986 on a new version of 'Walk this Way', and guitarist Joe previously admitted he had no idea how big an impact the track would make.



He said: "We really didn't realise the impact that song and that video made on people until we were touring in Europe and there were people who thought we were a new band.



"They didn't know anything about the earlier days. We were fascinated by that.



"When Rick Rubin sent us a couple of plane tickets to go to New York to record the song and then make the video a couple of months later, for us it was business as usual.



"Obviously the song was a big hit, but we really didn't realise what the impact was.



"Without it, we would have kept playing and going on, and it would have been us doing what we've always done. Who knows what we would have written later down the road, but there was some divine intervention there that put us in touch with Run-DMC. I'm really pleased that it happened."