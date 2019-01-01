NEWS Gerard Way thinks the timing is just right for My Chemical Romance to get back together Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Welcome to the Black Parade' rockers announced their return last month - seven years after they last performed live - and they'll be kicking off their comeback on December 20 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles with old friends Thursday as special guests.



Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly - who also produced My Chemical Romance's 2002 debut album 'I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love' - has spoken to singer Gerard about the band getting back together, and why it had to happen now.



He told Kerrang! magazine: "I spoke to Gerard about the reunion a little bit recently and he said it felt like it was the right time.



"One of the things he said was, 'I don't know if it would have happened if it wasn't now.' And I got what he meant by that."



Geoff suggested that leaving a reunion any longer could have run the risk of making the whole experience seem "too distant" to revisit.



He added: "At some point, it just becomes too long, like, 'I don't think I can get back there personally. It's just too distant and too weird'.



"So I'm glad that they're doing it. I think it's amazing. And no matter what, I'm going."



The upcoming show will mark the My Chemical Romance's first performance together since 2012, and comes almost a decade after their last album, 'Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys', which was released in 2010.



The band - completed by guitarists Frank Iero and Ray Toro, and bassist Mikey Way - also recently announced four gigs for next year, confirming they will be taking their comeback overseas in March.



Although they have largely stayed tight lipped since confirming the comeback, they did acknowledge the fan reaction to the news on social media.



Just days after the initial announcement, they wrote: "It is truly unbelievable to us the happiness we have experienced over the past two days. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the warm welcome back. We truly did not expect this. See you soon. Xoxo, MCR."