NEWS Robbie Williams and Coldplay are set to battle it out for the UK Christmas number one







The solo star will go head-to-head with Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion when they both release their new albums during the festive season.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Coldplay and Robbie are both massive forces when it comes to selling albums so the numbers they will shift next week will be huge.



"They have strong track records and very dedicated fanbases who will fight for their act to get to number one.



"At the moment Coldplay are looking likely to pip him to the post, but with a week and a half to go it’s anyone’s game, especially given all of the publicity Robbie has done."



All seven of Coldplay's albums have reached the top spot, while Robbie has hit number one with his last four albums.



Meanwhile, Robbie recently revealed he is heading back to Las Vegas in 2020 for a second residency.



The 'Angels' hitmaker announced he's set to return to Sin City for eight more shows between March 24 and April 4, following 16 sell-out 'Live In Las Vegas' performances earlier this year.



He said: "I'm so excited to be returning to Las Vegas for new residency dates next year.



"To have my own run of Vegas shows was a real dream come true and I can't wait to come back."



Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president of AEG Presents Las Vegas, added: "Robbie Williams is coming back to where he belongs - Las Vegas.



"Robbie's personality and style are as unique as this town and we couldn't be happier to have him back at Wynn. Robbie packed the house every night with audience members from near and far.



"Whether they had seen him one time or one hundred times, the crowd all had one thing in common: They loved the show!"