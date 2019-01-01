NEWS Camila Cabello has had feelings for Shawn Mendes since 2015 Newsdesk Share with :







The 22-year-old singer has only been dating the ‘In My Blood’ hitmaker since July this year, but has admitted that she “bonded with him as more than a friend” when they first collaborated together on their 2015 hit ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’.



She said: "During 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' I really bonded with him as more than a friend. I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career.



"I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together. It was just weird.”



Following their 2015 collaboration, the pair "didn't spend as much time together”, until they were reunited earlier this year, when they worked on their June 2019 track ‘Señorita’.



And during the recording process, Camila admits her feelings for the 21-year-old musician came flooding back.

She added to Rolling Stone magazine: "Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back.”



Meanwhile, the 'Havana' hitmaker previously confessed Shawn "feels like home" to her.



She said: "I'm so happy. I've known him for such a long time and I don't know, he just feels like home to me. Yeah, I'm really happy."



Camila also admitted she "really, really loves" her boyfriend "a lot".



She explained: "It was so fun! You know, we've been friends for a really long time and we were kinda like we just didn't ... there was a period where we didn't hang out as much just because we were both busy and this song was really fun because we got to just hang out again like we did on the song we did before - 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' - which was when we got really close. This was just like we were like 'oh yay, we get to be pals and just hang out' ... Yeah, we're pretty happy, I really, really love him a lot."