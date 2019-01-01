Rapper Pras denies hiding money to avoid child support

Rapper Pras is fighting allegations from his ex-wife suggesting he's been hiding his money in a bid to win a reduction in his child support payments.

The former Fugees star, real name Prakazrel Michel, is currently having to hand over $4,800 (£3,700) a month to Angela Severiano to help care for their son Landon, but earlier this year (19), he claimed he was struggling to meet his obligations after having his money seized by U.S. federal authorities amid accusations of campaign-finance violations.

Severiano's lawyer, Robert Wallack, believes Pras isn't telling the whole truth after discovering a secret bank account listed under the name of one of his companies, which has apparently been used to make and receive various payments totalling around $1 million (£774,000) in the six months up to September (19).

Speaking in New York's Manhattan Family Court on Tuesday (19Nov19), Wallack told the judge, "We found that Pras uses a complex web of shell companies to mask his true financial resources. What we uncovered was not only astonishing, but it proved that everything Pras has told this Court was a lie."

Wallack is seeking to have Pras pay $60,000 (£46,500) to cover his ex's attorney's fees, and also settle his outstanding child support debt and related costs, which are close to $125,000 (£96,700).

A representative for Pras, who was not present for Tuesday's hearing due to a death in the family, insists the rapper is happy to grant Severiano's requests, but he is "not authorised to pay child support from his business" and can therefore only send her a cheque once his personal funds are released by government agents.

Spokesman Darrell Johnson explains to the New York Post's Page Six, "We would commit to catching up on payments once the money is released. He has no problem with attorney's fees."

"He loves his child and he has no problem with Angela right now," Johnson adds. "(But) he doesn't have the money."

The judge overseeing the dispute is expected to rule on the matter of child support by the end of the year.

Pras' federal case is linked to his reported dealings with fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low, with whom he is accused of conspiring to make and conceal foreign campaign contributions to boost former U.S. President Barack Obama's 2012 re-election campaign.

According to Johnson, Pras has denied the allegations.