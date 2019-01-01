Selena Gomez urges fans to not 'be hurtful' after Bella Hadid post deletion

Selena Gomez has urged fans not to attack her one-time love rival Bella Hadid for deleting an Instagram image the singer had praised.

The two women were thought to have fallen out after Selena began dating R&B star The Weeknd in early 2017, just two months after he first split from the model.

The new romance lasted several months, before The Weeknd reunited with Bella and enjoyed another year-and-a-half together until parting ways for good in August (19).

Selena has proved she holds no ill will towards Bella by following her on Instagram once more and liking a number of her pictures of late, including one photo Bella had posted on Friday (15Nov19), showing her posing in a mirror.

"Stunning," the pop star wrote under the snap, adding a heart-eye emoji.

Bella subsequently took down the shot, leading to speculation suggesting she had done so because of the Come and Get It hitmaker's comment, and when one follower alerted Selena to the photo's deletion, she replied, "That sucks," adding a crying face emoji.

Her response only fuelled gossip about continued tensions between the pair, but now Selena is setting the record straight, suggesting the two stars have since cleared the air and made amends.

Under a screen shot of an article about the apparent diss, posted on a fan account, Selena wrote, "NO. I shouldn't of (sic) spoken without knowing the truth. I'm sorry. Please don't be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding."

Bella has yet to publicly address the controversy.