Ariana Grande treats Kentucky fans to lunch after show cancellation

Ariana Grande treated a group of fans to lunch in Lexington, Kentucky on Sunday (17Nov19) to apologise for having to cancel her concert in the city.

A bad sinus infection forced the pop superstar to scrap her performance at the Rupp Arena on Sunday night (17Nov19), hours after she had warned ticketholders she may not be able to press on with the gig as she was finding it difficult to breathe.

A number of devotees, who had travelled to Lexington for the tour date, decided to show their support for Grande by heading to the venue anyway, where they met up with fellow fans for a social gathering.

The get-together was organised by Shellye Echeverria, one of the administrators behind the @GrandeTourNews Twitter account, and when the 7 Rings hitmaker heard about their plans, she reached out to see if there was anything she could do to help.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, Grande subsequently had an assistant contact Echeverria to organise a special lunch date for the group at the nearby Saul Good Restaurant & Pub, where she picked up the bill.

The singer is still battling illness, but it appears she is gearing up to resume her Sweetener World Tour as planned on Tuesday night, when she is due to take the stage at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Grande reposted a series of sweet messages from her followers on Twitter about Tuesday's gig, and then wrote, "y'all make me so happy... love u. see u tonight (sic)."

She also hinted at a special surprise for the show, adding, "guys i can't tell u why yet but i'm so excited for tonight i've never felt this way goodbye (sic)".

After the Atlanta show, Grande's Sweetener World Tour is due to continue in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday, before heading to her home state of Florida for a series of concerts around America's Thanksgiving holiday.