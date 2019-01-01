Kelly Clarkson stunned by fuss about Baby, It's Cold Outside revamp

Kelly Clarkson has doubled down on her decision to record a new version of Christmas classic Baby, It's Cold Outside, but insists she wasn't offended by the original "date-rape song".

The Since U Been Gone star teamed up with John Legend for the revamp of Frank Loesser's track - about a guy trying to convince his girlfriend to spend the night with him - which the All of Me singer has reworked for the #MeToo generation.

In the original version, the woman asks her date, "What's in this drink?", prompting some to suggest there's a suggestion he has added something to her cocktail. In the reboot, Legend attempts to make his lady, played by Clarkson, feel comfortable and not pressured to stay longer than she wants.

The revamped track has divided fans, with some, like Sharon Osbourne, attacking the stars for changing a Christmas classic.

Speaking with Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen on her U.S. daytime talk show on Tuesday (19Nov19), Kelly confessed she had no idea the new song would cause such a stir.

"People got so mad," she said. "John had this idea - because of the #MeToo movement, they pulled Baby, It's Cold Outside from a lot of radio stations. I love that song... Both John and I have cut the original, we like the original, but we noticed that a lot of people didn't, so we were like, 'Let's give them another option', and apparently we killed Christmas!

"I woke up the next day and I was like, 'What...?' The original doesn't even offend me. I was just like, 'Cool, we'll do another version!'"

Meanwhile, Teigen fuelled her feud with Osbourne, telling Kelly, "Sharon assumed that you guys burned them (old copies) in the backyard or something and they could never listen to the original ever again.

"It's hard to offend me. I wasn't mad about the song, I don't care what you guys do, but to be like, 'Ooh, I hate this now...' Oh my God, get over it! Go off Sharon."