Enrique Iglesias concerts cancelled amid scam reports

Enrique Iglesias has been forced to cancel several concerts in eastern Europe after reports of a scam by promoters.

The Hero hitmaker was due to perform in Croatia, Latvia, and Belarus in December, but the gigs have been abruptly pulled.

A statement posted on the website of Latvian agency Bilesu Serviss claims Iglesias' reps at the Creative Arts Agency cancelled the shows after promoters failed to fulfil their side of an agreement to stage the gigs.

"Sadly and regrettably, after much careful consideration, and exhausting all possible alternatives, we have been forced to cancel the upcoming shows in Zagreb, Riga, and Minsk," their explanation reads.

"ArtBG, the concert tour promoter, producer, and event organizer, have not complied nor fulfilled their contractual obligations with the venues and all production elements for these three events. All of this makes it impossible to put on the show that our fans deserve. Safety for our fans and crew is paramount and we cannot guarantee this for everyone without the promoter fulfilling their obligations."

According to the music industry website Pollstar, a promoter claiming to represent ArtBG has scammed fans out of their money by promoting the gigs without paying either Enrique and his team or venue operators. Links to buy tickets on ArtBG's website are down.

In the statement to Bilesu Serviss, Enrique's team promised that they and those who worked on the tour dates are "devoted to make sure the responsible party, ArtBG, are held responsible for their actions."

They also pledged to book new dates in similar locations to the cancelled concerts soon.

A Bryan Adams concert in Athens, Greece, that was also promoted by ArtBG, went ahead as planned on Thursday.