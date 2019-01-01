NEWS Kerry Katona reveales who gets her vote for the Sexiest Man Alive award, James McAvoy Newsdesk Share with :







The 39-year-old singer is unimpressed that John Legend has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive this year, as she thinks it's time that the world started to appreciate just how handsome James is, just like she has.



Writing in her New! magazine column, Kerry said: "I'm so not having John Legend as the Sexiest Man Alive! No offence to his wife Chrissy Teigen - he's a good performer and all - but he's not a patch on James McAvoy. Now there's a man I think is really fit. He's super-talented, he's obviously got a great sense of humour, he's got buckets of charisma, and just seems like a down-to-earth, cool guy."



Kerry confessed she stares in awe at all of James' roles, with an exception of his mythological half human-half goat character in the 'The Chronicles of Narnia' series.



She added: "The only role I didn't fancy him in was as Mr Tumnus in 'The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe'. He was convincing, of course, but I'm not really into goats!"



However, it seems Kerry - who is coupled up with personal trainer boyfriend Ryan Mahoney - might be out of luck as it was reported last month that James may have secretly married his girlfriend Lisa Liberati after she was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger.



The pair met during filming of 'Split' two months after his divorce from ex-wife Anne-Marie Duff in 2016, but confirmed their relationship in 2018.



Although, the 'X-Men' star recently said his "prime responsibility" is his nine-year-old son, Brendan, with Anne-Marie.



James is "very involved in raising his child and insists the youngster will always come ahead of his other commitments.



He said: "We co-parent, so I'm very involved in my child's upbringing. But I feel like there are three parts of me - there's the father, the actor and the partner. I'm happy when all three can co-habit in the same space but, you know, a child is your prime responsibility. That's what I feel like as a father.



"As soon as you make the decision to have a kid, that's more important than anything else. Career has to come second. Relationships come second, it seems. Everything has to come second."