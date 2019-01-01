NEWS Liam Gallagher tells Noel Gallagher's wife to 'grow up' and stop arguing with Oasis fans on social media Newsdesk Share with :







The 47-year-old rocker is sick of his older brother Noel's moans about his Twitter posts and occasional comments in which he blames his spouse Sara MacDonald for preventing a reunion between the siblings.



Noel, 52, has blamed Liam for inspiring online trolls to abuse Sara, 48, but the 'Shockwave' singer insists she's the one at fault for the hate she gets from Oasis fans.



The 'Shockwave' singer tweeted: "Your wife argues with oasis fans on social media mate she needs to grow up she's nearly 60 we all get shit on social media my family gets it as well so don't be blaming me LG x"



One of Liam's 3.2 million followers messaged him to suggest that Sara's jealousy and dislike of the rock 'n' roll star comes from the fact she actually has a secret crush on him, prompting the reply from the musician: "Leave it out I'm eating."



Another follower urged Liam to "stop trying to win" his feud with his estranged brother, to which the 'Some Might Say' hitmaker replied: "I'm not trying to win anything just clearing up a few things."



Earlier this week, in an interview with Big Issue magazine, Noel claimed that "every tweet" Liam posts about him or his family is "another nail in the coffin" for an Oasis reunion and claimed his younger sibling is a "moron" for thinking he'll forgive him for repeatedly insulting Sara and blaming her for being the reason the guitarist won't reform their band.



'The Death of You and Me' singer said: "It's strange behaviour for someone who is gagging for me to pick up the phone and say let's do it. He'd put his whole life on hold to get Oasis back together. But every tweet he sends out its another nail in the coffin of that idea."



Addressing his brother directly for his verbal attacks on Sara, Noel angrily added: "If you think for one minute I am going to share a stage with you after what you've said you are f***ing more of a moron than you look."