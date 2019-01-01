NEWS Celine Dion open to finding love again Newsdesk Share with :







Celine Dion is open to finding love again, four years after the death of her husband, Rene Angelil.



The singer was left devastated when Rene, who was also her manager, passed away following a battle with throat cancer in January 2016.



Back in September, the Imperfections singer told U.S. TV show Today she was "not ready to date", but speaking with late-night host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, Celine confessed she's "keeping everything open" when it comes to finding love again.



"I don't date. I don't have a boyfriend and you know, it doesn't mean that I will not find someone in my life. If I do, that would be great. If I don't, that would be great, because I am still in love," Celine, who released her latest album Courage on Friday, said. "Once you're in love so much, you know, I've been living all my life with Rene. He is still within me. I see him through the eyes of my children every day. I'm so passionate about life and I'm so lucky to have my three beautiful sons."



The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker, who shared son Rene-Charles, 18, and nine-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson with her late husband, added that, if she does find a new romance, she won't try and hide it from the public.



"If it happens, I'm not looking for that. I think it's something that happens, that you feel, that comes, and right now, if I would have someone in my life, I would tell you because I've been an open book all my life," the 51-year-old stated. "If I do, I'll come back and tell you about it."



There had previously been speculation the star was dating dancer Pepe Munoz, until she spoke out about the rumours, revealing he's gay and the pair are simply close friends.