Jada Pinkett Smith confirms T.I. will address virginity comments on her talk show

Jada Pinkett Smith has confirmed T.I. will appear on her Red Table Talk show to address his controversial comments regarding his daughter's virginity.



The musician, real name Clifford Harris, recently hit headlines when he claimed during an interview co-hosted by singer Miguel's wife Nazanin Mandi that it is very important to him that his daughter Deyjah Harris waits for the right time before having sex.



"Deyjah's 18, just graduated high school now, and she's attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation (about sex), we have yearly trips to the gynaecologist to check her hymen."



He added: "I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the American Film Institute (AFI) Fest in Hollywood on Monday, Jada announced the Whatever You Like hitmaker was set to discuss the remarks on her Facebook Watch series.



"My next big guest is Tip. T.I. is coming to the table. Yes, indeed," she said. "And of course, he's going to address the controversy that has been swirling."



Confirming the episode had already been recorded, the star continued: "We just shot that today... And then he and (his wife) Tiny sit down and talk about how they survived, in regards to their marriage."



While T.I. has yet to address the controversy, Tiny shared a string of eye-roll emojis when a fan asked about the musician's daughter's wellbeing.



Deyjah also doesn't appear to have taken her dad's comments well, with the teenager - whose mother is singer Ms. Niko - unfollowing him on Instagram and Twitter, after she liked several tweets calling the Live Your Life hitmaker "possessive", "controlling" and "disgusting".



T.I. and Tiny will appear on Red Table Talk on 25 November.