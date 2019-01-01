NEWS Halsey shuts down pregnancy speculation Newsdesk Share with :







Halsey has taken to Twitter to shut down rumours she's expecting a child with her new boyfriend Evan Peters.



The 25-year-old singer and her beau were photographed in California over the weekend, with the American Horror Story star at one point stopping to rub his girlfriend's belly.



While fans had begun to speculate whether the pair, who went public with their romance last month, were moving fast with their relationship, the Without Me hitmaker headed online to put an end to the pregnancy talk.



"Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes," she shared on Monday night.



In a second post, the star added: "Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It's pancakes."



Halsey and Evan, 32, made their red carpet debut at the party for television drama American Horror Story's 100th episode on 26 October.



The Graveyard star previously dated British rocker Yungblud, and later took to Twitter to address the split.



"Sometimes. People just break up. It doesn't mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f-ed up. Sometimes. It just happens," she penned, suggesting the separation was amicable.



While it remains unknown when the former couple split, Halsey and Evan were first linked in late September when they were spotted holding hands at the Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in California.