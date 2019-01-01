Kanye West recruits Dr. Dre for Jesus Is King sequel

Kanye West has hit the recording studio with hip-hop superproducer Dr. Dre for the follow-up to his Christian rap album Jesus Is King.

The Power hitmaker shared his religious offering with fans in late October (19), and he is already back at work on new material - this time recruiting N.W.A. legend Dre for his next project.

Kanye shared a photo of the pair on Twitter and captioned it, "Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon".

The same image was also posted to Dre's Instagram page, along with the same wording.

The news emerges a day after Kanye addressed U.S. televangelist Joel Osteen's massive congregation at his Lakewood Church in Texas on Sunday (17Nov19), and revealed he wants to release new songs "every month".

He also recently teased another gospel album, called Jesus Is Born, during an interview with DJ Zane Lowe, explaining he wanted to drop the tracks on Christmas Day (25Dec19).

Meanwhile, Kanye is laying down more roots in Wyoming after snapping up a sprawling new ranch for $14.5 million (£11.2 million).

The hip-hop superstar relocated to a remote part of the state while recording his 2018 album, Ye, and fell in love with the great outdoors so much, he and his wife, Kim Kardashian, bought a $14 million (£10.8 million) estate near Cody, called Monster Lake Ranch.

Now Kanye has reportedly expanded his property portfolio in the region by becoming the new owner of another spacious home, known as Bighorn Mountain Ranch.

According to TMZ, the compound features mountains, canyons, and rolling hills, and boasts two helicopter pads and a number of log cabins located on the grounds, including some with walk-in saunas.

The news of the Jesus Walks hitmaker's latest purchase emerges after Kanye was revealed to be planning the construction of a massive amphitheatre at Monster Lake Ranch.

He recently filed documents with local authorities outlining his vision for the new build, which he is calling the "West Meditation Space Large Impact Structure". He wants the facility to be a round, open-air, concrete design with the ground sloping downhill towards the centre of the circle.

Planning permission has yet to be granted.