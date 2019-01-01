Taylor Swift gets the OK to perform old hits at awards show

Taylor Swift has been given the go-ahead to perform her old hits at the American Music Awards after campaigning for fans to help her get the songs back.

The Lover singer took to social media last week (ends15Nov19) and claimed bosses at her old label, Big Machine Records, had blocked her from performing tracks they owned ahead of Sunday's (24Nov19) AMAs, where Taylor is set to pick up the Artist of the Decade honour.

Big Machine boss Scott Borchetta and his partners have released a statement, which confirms they have "come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists' performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms. This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances."

The new deal comes following news that Scooter Braun, who acquired Big Machine - and Taylor's master recordings - earlier this year, is reportedly dissatisfied with the way Borchetta has been handling his ongoing disagreement with Swift.

The music moguls insisted Swift's claims they were not letting her perform her own music were based on "false information", making it clear they "do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere".

Following Swift's allegations, it was reported Big Machine bosses were forced to shut down their offices early on Friday, due to direct and hostile death threats being made to employees of the company, with fans apparently going to extremes to leak personal contact information and addresses of company staff.