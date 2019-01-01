Madonna documents unusual post-show routine on social media

Madonna shared a clip of her taking an ice bath and seemingly drinking her own urine on her Instagram TV page on Sunday.

The 61-year-old singer, who is currently in the midst of her Madame X Tour, documented her 3 am ritual for fans on the social networking site.

"Shall we start an ice bath challenge? 41 degrees. Best treatment for injuries," she penned alongside the clip of her sparring in her hotel bathroom with performer Ahlamalik Williams, before lowering herself into the ice-filled bath.

Dressed in a Nike Sports top and hotpants with rubber socks, Madonna revealed a round bruise on her right forearm, before lowering her underwear to reveal another bruise on her leg.

After more than a minute of enduring the ice, the Vogue hitmaker pulled off her rubber socks to show the difference in the colour of her now red skin.

"That’s so you know how cold it is," she said, while Ahlamalik enthused: "Much much respect."

The star then proceeded to drink a yellow liquid from a white teacup following her treatment, as she added: "It's really good to drink urine after you’ve got out of the frozen bath."

It's not the first time the Justify My Love star has used urine as a medical treatment - she previously admitted to peeing on her own feet to ward off athlete's foot in the past.

Madonna's next tour date is at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she is midway through a 10-night residency.