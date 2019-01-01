NEWS Sir Paul McCartney will headline Glastonbury Festival 2020 Newsdesk Share with :







The Beatles icon has been officially confirmed for next year's music extravaganza at Worthy Farm, and he will be bringing the Saturday night to a close on the Pyramid Stage on June 27 for the event's 50th anniversary.



Responding to an announcement on the festival's official Twitter page on Monday (18.11.19), McCartney replied: "Hey Glasto - excited to be part of your anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer!"



Organiser Emily Eavis was thrilled by the news, and insisted booking the 'Hey Jude' hitmaker was "an absolute dream come true".



She wrote on Instagram: "IT'S REAL!! So excited.. Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true.



"There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary."



The 77-year-old musician had hinted at the news earlier in the day, as he shared a cryptic riddle on social media.



He tweeted an image of composer Philip Glass, actress Emma Stone and rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry, with the surnames combining as 'Glass-Stone-Berry".



Now, it's official and the legendary star will be returning to the festival for the first time since 2004, when he topped the bill alongside fellow headliners Muse and Oasis.



Addressing early rumours about the event, McCartney previously said: "People are saying that it will be good if I did it, so I'm starting to think about whether I can or whether it would be a good thing.



"My kids are saying, 'Dad, we've got to talk about Glastonbury', and I think I know what they mean.



"So they go every year, like a lot of people these days, and it is a great festival and we played there quite a long time ago so, maybe it is time to go back, I don't know, I'd have to put a few things in place and try and do that but it's starting to become some sort of remote possibility."