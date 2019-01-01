NEWS Westlife on course for first UK Number 1 album in 12 years with Spectrum Newsdesk Share with :







Westlife are well on their way to scoring their first UK Number 1 album in over a decade.



The group’s eleventh studio album and first for nine years Spectrum leads today’s Official Chart Update, and is outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined in the race for Friday’s Number 1, the Official Charts Company can confirm. Spectrum has already shifted in excess of 50,000 chart sales.



Spectrum is in line to become Westlife’s eighth chart-topping album in the UK; the last time Kian, Mark, Nicky and Shane reached Number 1 was with Back Home in November 2007. All of Westlife’s albums have reached Top 5 in the UK.



Celine Dion is on course to claim her highest charting album since April 2002 with Courage, her twelfth English-language studio album at Number 2. Take That’s new live album Odyssey: Greatest Hits Live makes a strong start at Number 3, while the Kidz Bop Kids land at Number 5 with Kidz Bop 2020.



Three more albums are heading for this week’s Top 10: football pundit Chris Kamara scores at 8 with Here’s To Christmas; The Police’s career anthology Every Move You Make: Studio Recordings starts at 9; and Collabro are out of the blocks at 10 with Love Like This, a potential fifth consecutive Top 20 for the musical theatre group.



Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is heading for a fourth Top 20 appearance with Chixtape 5 (12), country trio Lady Antebellum are riding the wave towards a sixth Top 40 album with Ocean (14), Ronnie Wood & His Wild Five’s homage album Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry is new (19), as is Boney M’s hits collection Gold (27).



Finally, David Bowie’s classic album Space Oddity looks to re-enter at Number 33 following the release of a 2019 mix by Bowie’s producer Tony Visconti.