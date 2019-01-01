NEWS Liam Gallagher accuses brother Noel of trying to get his Twitter account closed down Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Once' hitmaker is a regular user of the social media platform and as well as using it to keep in touch with his fans he also fires off insults aimed at his estranged older brother and former Oasis bandmate.



Now, Liam has claimed that "team NG" have begun a process to try and get him silenced on Twitter, something that the singer is adamant is "never gonna happen".



In a series of tweets, he wrote: "So news reaches me from a far that team NG are trying to get me shut down on twitter coz they don't like my tweets did dums good luck you little fart c'mon you know LG x



"Trying to divide and conquer NEVER gonna happen mate you've blown it the people have got your number LF**ING x

"TWITTER RULES (sic)"



In a new interview with The Big Issue magazine, Noel claimed that "every tweet" Liam posts about him is "another nail in the coffin" for an Oasis reunion and claimed his younger sibling is a "moron" for thinking he'll forgive him for repeatedly insulting his wife Sara MacDonald and blaming her for being the reason the guitarist won't reform their band.



Noel, 52, said: "It's strange behaviour for someone who is gagging for me to pick up the phone and say let's do it. He'd put his whole life on hold to get Oasis back together. But every tweet he sends out its another nail in the coffin of that idea."



Addressing his brother directly for his verbal attacks on Sara, Noel angrily added: "If you think for one minute I am going to share a stage with you after what you've said you are f***ing more of a moron than you look."



Liam, 47, took to Twitter to respond by branding Noel a "moron" for previously wishing that Blur's Alex James and Damon Albarn would "catch AIDS and die" at the height of Oasis' Britpop chart battle with the rival band and for being the "little 1 in Oasis with the big head and naff dress sense".



The rock 'n' roll star posted: "Moron = The person who wishes aids on other people Moron = The person who says Scotland is a 3rd world country Moron = The little 1 in Oasis with the big head and naff dress sense as you were LG x"



One follower urged Liam to stop insulting Noel on the social media platform, messaging him to say: "You are potentially ruining a reunion matey."



To which the singer replied: "Behave he's not up for it he's trying reverse psychology silly billy."



Twitter can close down user accounts if they are "reported to us as violating our Rules surrounding abuse".



Under the rules and policies section of the Twitter help site it reads: "When an account engages in abusive behaviour, like sending threats to others or impersonating other accounts, we may suspend it temporarily or, in some cases, permanently."