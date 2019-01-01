Paul McCartney appears to confirm Glastonbury slot with cryptic tweet

Paul McCartney appears to have confirmed he's heading to Britain's Glastonbury Festival next year.

The Beatles star has long been rumoured to be appearing on the line-up, and he seemed to confirm the news with a cryptic Twitter post on Monday morning.

Posting without a caption, the Let It Be hitmaker shared a black-and-white collage of three famous faces - composer Philip Glass, actress Emma Stone and rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry - leading several fans to suspect the unusual image was a clue.

Stringing together the surnames of the stars in the order they appear in the image, many fans came to the conclusion that McCartney's appearance at the event in Worthy Farm, Somerset was certain.

"(Philip) Glass - (Emma) Stone - (Chuck) Berry. Put them together and you get Glastonbury!" one fan commented.

While the music icon is yet to confirm the news, he would be the first act announced to perform at the sold-out event.

Other rumoured stars include The 1975 and the Spice Girls, while organiser Emily Eavis was reported to have ruled out appearances by Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin during a question and answer session at the Cheltenham Literature Festival in Gloucestershire, England last month.