Jennifer Lopez 'understands' why stars turned down Super Bowl Halftime performance

Jennifer Lopez has explained why she took on the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show despite numerous stars reportedly turning down the slot.

The Love Don't Cost A Thing star will co-headline the slot with Shakira on 2 February in Miami, Florida, and their involvement comes after acts including Rihanna and Pink previously turned down the gig in solidarity with former National Football League (NFL) quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The sportsman was allegedly blacklisted by officials for kneeling during the National Anthem before games to protest police brutality towards African-Americans, with the stance later adopted by several players on the sidelines before games.

And while Jennifer "understands" why certain acts are distancing themselves from the organisation, she has now confessed she couldn't resist the offer of such an "amazing platform".

"Everybody has to make their own choices. They have to feel good about what they're doing," the On The Floor star told GQ magazine as their Icon of the Year for their annual Men of the Year issue. "I feel like it's an amazing platform and one of the biggest in the world to put out whatever message you want to put out there. Whatever message of love or - I don't want to give anything away - I think it's taking a chance to do it."

Adding she and the Whenever Wherever star will pay tribute to the Latin community, Jennifer continued: "I feel that it's a great thing to have two Latina women in Miami headlining the Super Bowl, and what we could do with those 12 to 14 minutes to make people understand our worth and value in this country... I think it could be a really beautiful celebration."

JAY-Z's label Roc Nation is producing the Halftime Show in conjunction with the National Football League (NFL), and is reportedly eyeing up a number of guest stars to appear alongside the headliners - with Ricky Martin recently teasing he might "fly to Miami" to be part of the celebrations.