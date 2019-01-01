Selena Gomez responds to Bella Hadid's apparent Instagram shade

Selena Gomez was left upset after Bella Hadid removed a post from Instagram under which the popstar complimented the model.

On Friday, Bella shared a photo of posing in a mirror, and wrote in the caption, "A Dior thing."

Subsequently, Selena liked the photo, and she posted underneath, "Stunning," adding a heart-eye emoji.

However, Bella later deleted the post, with fans speculating the younger sister of supermodel Gigi was throwing shade towards the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker.

"She's all about supporting women. You all just can't take it nicely. BTW Ms. Hadid deleted the post," wrote one fan regarding the situation, under which Selena commented, "That sucks," and added a crying face emoji.

The speculation of a rift between the pair comes after they were involved in a love triangle with singer The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, back in 2016/2017.

Bella dated the musician for two years before they split for the first time in November 2016 and, just two months later, he moved on with Selena.

The new couple went on to date for about 10 months, before they called it quits in October 2017 - after which he rekindled his relationship with Bella in April 2018.

They finally ended their romantic ties in August this year after almost a year and a half of dating.

Bella has yet to comment on the speculation.